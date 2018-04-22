 OFFICIAL VIDEO: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido — Nigeria Today
OFFICIAL VIDEO: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido.., Nigerian trapper LHF also known as Lekki Hood Finest has dropped the visuals for his 2018 release Energy which featured Boss Zonke and Nigerian superstar Davido. The video was of course shot in South Africa. Check It Out Below..

