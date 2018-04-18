OFFICIAL VIDEO: My Own Way – DJ Kaygo Ft. Tweezy & DreamTeam — Nigeria Today

OFFICIAL VIDEO: My Own Way – DJ Kaygo Ft. Tweezy & DreamTeam
DJ Kaygo has finally released his cool tempo hip hop tune titled My Own Way featuring producer turned rapper Tweezy and music duo DreamTeam. The music video for My own way is presented by Uprooted Media. Check it Out Below…Enjoy!
