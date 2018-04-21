 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Zoro -Mbada — Nigeria Today
OFFICIAL VIDEO: Zoro -Mbada

Posted on Apr 21, 2018

Zoro drops the official music video to his latest single, Mbada. The record is a typical rap tune with Zoro complementing the beats with hardcore Igbo flows. WATCH BELOW.. ﻿

