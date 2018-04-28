Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement – The Punch
Ogoni cleanup: Osinbajo promises transparent exercise as FG signs agreement
The Punch
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the present administration would ensure that the much-talked-about Ogoni Cleanup would be done in a transparent manner. Osinbajo made the promise at a brief ceremony during which the …
FG kicks off Ogoni clean-up with $170m
