 Ogoni women group worried over delay in clean up — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ogoni women group worried over delay in clean up

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A group of women in Ogoni who took journalists round oil spills in their area said the people had grown weary of waiting for the clean up and many were now living in exile. Speaking during a media tour of polluted sites in Ogoni communities of Gokana Local Government Area organised by Lokikia Women Development…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ogoni women group worried over delay in clean up appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.