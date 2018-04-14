Ogun employed 3000 food vendors in one year – Special Duties Commissioner - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ogun employed 3000 food vendors in one year – Special Duties Commissioner – Vanguard
Ogun employed 3000 food vendors in one year – Special Duties Commissioner
Ogun State government has said that since the Home Grown School Feeding Programme started over a year ago, it had employed 2,948 food vendors to cook for pupils in 1,510 public primary schools. It also said it had recorded a sharp increase in enrolment …
