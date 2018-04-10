Ogunlewe begs Buhari to invest on athletes — Nigeria Today

Ogunlewe begs Buhari to invest on athletes

Nigerian sprinter, Seye Ogunlewe on Monday pleaded with President Mohammadu Buhari to invest more in sport so as to get the best in Nigerian athletes at the world stage.

Ogunlewe said he wished there was the opportunity to meet with Buhari so that he could tell how Team Nigeria have been poorly funded prior to the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Ogunlewe who finished fourth in the 100m final on Monday was responding to Buhari’s earlier congratulatory message on his verified Twitter handle to him and Enoch Adegoke for making it to the 100m men’s final.

“All of Nigeria is behind you, as you fly the Nigerian flag on Monday,” the President stated in his message.

The sprinter responded to the President’t message on his Twitter handle after his race.

“Thank you your Excellency! Invest more in us so we can do greater things. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ogunlewe said.

On Monday, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi clinched a silver medal in the men’s Shot Put, while the table/tennis men’s team also got a silver medal.

Australia is topping the medals chart with 39 gold, 33 silver and 34 bronze medals, England is second with – 22 gold, 25 silver and 16 bronze medals.

The ongoing Games in Gold Coast, Australia is scheduled to end on April 15.

