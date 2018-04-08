Ogwu's freedom as a metaphor for human development - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Ogwu’s freedom as a metaphor for human development – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Ogwu's freedom as a metaphor for human development
Guardian (blog)
Festus Eyitemi Ogwu returns to the art exhibition circuit for his first solo, with the 'gospel' of creating an atmosphere of self-determination for all. A painter of deep impressionistic rendition, Ogwu, who has over three decades of post-training …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!