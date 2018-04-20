Oh No!! Agnes Masogange , Tanzanian Model Once Linked To Davido & Tekno Is Dead — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! Agnes Masogange , Tanzanian Model Once Linked To Davido & Tekno Is Dead

28-year-old Agnes Masogange, a Tanzanian video vixen and model who was once linked to Nigerian superstar singer, Davido is dead. Agnes who was found guilty of drug use and was ordered to pay a total of $450,000 or serve two years in jail after a magistrate found that she was using the illicit drugs Heroin […]

The post Oh No!! Agnes Masogange , Tanzanian Model Once Linked To Davido & Tekno Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

