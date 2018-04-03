Oh No!! Popular Singer, Janka Nabay Is Dead — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! Popular Singer, Janka Nabay Is Dead

Popular singer Janka Nabay is dead. The popular Sierra Leonean singer died in h ishome in northern Sierra Leonean district ofKambia. Nabay died on Monday at the age of 54.

