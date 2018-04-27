 Oh No!! See See Burial Poster Of Nollywood Actor Chief Charles Nwachukwu Who Died Recently (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Oh No!! See See Burial Poster Of Nollywood Actor Chief Charles Nwachukwu Who Died Recently (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actor, Chief Charles Nwachukwu, a.k.a (Onwa Nollywood) who died recently after a brief illness will be laid to rest soon. Onwa Nollywood will be buried on on May 10,2018. See Below is his burial poster  

