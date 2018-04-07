Oh No!! WWE Legend, Johnny Valiant Is Dead.., He Was Knocked Down Crossing A Street — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! WWE Legend, Johnny Valiant Is Dead.., He Was Knocked Down Crossing A Street
Ex Professional wrestler, Johnny Valiant is dead. The Legend wrestling champion “Luscious” Johnny Valiant died after being struck crossing a street in a Pittsburgh suburb on Wednesday. The Allegheny County
The post Oh No!! WWE Legend, Johnny Valiant Is Dead.., He Was Knocked Down Crossing A Street appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!