 Ohanaeze crisis deepens, youth wing ‘suspends’ Nwodo — Nigeria Today
Ohanaeze crisis deepens, youth wing ‘suspends’ Nwodo

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The crisis rocking the apex Igbo socio-political body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, escalated on Sunday as the youth wing of the association, Ohanaeze Youth Council, announced the ‘suspension’ of the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo. The leadership of the women wing of association was part of the decision to suspend Nwodo, according to a statement made available […]

