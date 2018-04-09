Ohanaeze crisis deepens, youth wing ‘suspends’ Nwodo — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze crisis deepens, youth wing ‘suspends’ Nwodo

The crisis rocking the apex Igbo socio-political body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, escalated on Sunday as the youth wing of the association, Ohanaeze Youth Council, announced the ‘suspension’ of the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo. The leadership of the women wing of association was part of the decision to suspend Nwodo, according to a statement made available […]

The post Ohanaeze crisis deepens, youth wing ‘suspends’ Nwodo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

