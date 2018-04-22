Ohanaeze crisis: Youth Wing refutes fresh election, say Nwodo remain sacked — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze crisis: Youth Wing refutes fresh election, say Nwodo remain sacked
The leadership of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, on Sunday urged the general public to discountenance reported election of new executive for the group This was contained in a statement made available to DAILY POST, signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President, Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General and Comrade Achuonye Obinna, Deputy President. […]
