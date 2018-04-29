Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ohanaeze Lagos says national leadership is meddlesome
Vanguard
By Tony Nwankwo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter executives and stakeholders have accused the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Worldwide) Headquarters in Enugu, led by President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, of meddlesomeness in its affairs. ohanaeze …
