Ohanaeze president's house bombed — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze president’s house bombed

A section of the Ukehe residence of the president general Ohanaeze president Chief John Nnia Nwodo Jnr was bombed in the early hours of Sunday by unknown men.

The bomb was hurled across the fence around 5:30 am.

The scene of the incident was visited later in the day by the Enugu commissioner Danmallam Mohammed and Chief Nwodo.

Meanwhile, the deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu has condemned in strong terms the bombing of Chief Nwodo’s country home.

“This is a dastardly act. It is certainly ugly, evil, and outrageous. I roundly condemn it. This is quite an unusual development in the South East and we will not accept it,” Ekweremadu said.

“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that the culprits and masterminds are brought to book immediately.”

