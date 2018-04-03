 Oil could flow again in Ogoni – Belemaoil CEO — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil could flow again in Ogoni – Belemaoil CEO

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The possibility that oil could flow again in Ogoni area of Rivers State is becoming obvious. This is despite several threats by the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP). An oil explorer said the level of interactions with various layers of the Ogoni people could lead to return of oil operations soon….

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Oil could flow again in Ogoni – Belemaoil CEO appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.