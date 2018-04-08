 Oil firms should see host communities as partners — Amieye-Ofori - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil firms should see host communities as partners — Amieye-Ofori – The Punch

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Oil firms should see host communities as partners — Amieye-Ofori
The Punch
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Energia Limited, an indigenous oil and gas company, Mr. Felix Amieye-Ofori, in this interview with 'FEMI ASU and some other journalists, speaks about the impact of the recent rally in global crude oil
PETAN To Explore Nigeria's Oil Sector At OTC 2018Independent Newspapers Limited
Composites in Oil and Gas Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2022Business Services
OIL & GAS REPORTNorthwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Facts of Week
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.