 Oil Gets a Boost as Rising Geopolitical Risks Offset Shale Fears - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil Gets a Boost as Rising Geopolitical Risks Offset Shale Fears – Bloomberg

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Oil Gets a Boost as Rising Geopolitical Risks Offset Shale Fears
Bloomberg
Escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East are proving to be a boon for oil prices, with speculation over supply disruptions in the energy-rich region countering concerns over rising U.S. crude stockpiles. Futures in New York increased as much as
Lack of investment in E&P invitation to crisis, says OPECThe Nation Newspaper
Strong Demand, Not OPEC, Is Pushing Oil Prices HigherOilPrice.com
UAE says OPEC oil producers trying to define structure for long-term allianceThe New Indian Express
BloombergQuint –Financial Chronicle (press release) (blog) –Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide –Market Realist
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.