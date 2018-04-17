 Oil markets tense after strikes on Syria - ExpressNewsline — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil markets tense after strikes on Syria – ExpressNewsline

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


ExpressNewsline

Oil markets tense after strikes on Syria
ExpressNewsline
"That's a price that I don't think is hurting USA consumers too much", Kelly said, adding that $70 oil is a price that's actually helping the stock market and US energy companies. "As a macro asset-allocator, if you want to hedge your portfolio against
Fear unites US and Australian marketsThe Australian
Oil Slips to 4-Day LowDTN The Progressive Farmer (blog)
Oil markets are tense in wake of western strikes on SyriaGkMen
Alive For Football
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.