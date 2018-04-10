 Oil Prices Rebounds With Brent Up At $67.23pb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oil Prices Rebounds With Brent Up At $67.23pb

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Oil markets stabilised yesterday after slumping around two per cent last Friday on the back of concerns of an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as increased U.S. drilling activity. U.S. WTI crude futures were at $62.17 a barrel up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their previous settlement, […]

The post Oil Prices Rebounds With Brent Up At $67.23pb appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.