Oil prices rise due to lower U.S. drilling activity — Nigeria Today

Oil prices rise due to lower U.S. drilling activity

Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by a drop in U.S drilling activity as well as by expectations that the United States could re-introduce sanctions against Iran. U.S. WTI crude futures were at 65.18 dollars a barrel at 0025 GMT, up 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their previous settlement. Brent crude futures were […]

Oil prices rise due to lower U.S. drilling activity

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

