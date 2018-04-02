Ojougboh laments environmental degradation in Delta riverine communities — Nigeria Today

Ojougboh laments environmental degradation in Delta riverine communities

By Emma Amaize

OPOROZA —CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has bemoaned the worsening environmental degradation, poverty and underdevelopment faced by riverine communities in Delta State, pledging that an APC government in the state in 2019 will change the sad story.

Speaking at Oporoza, the traditional headquarters of Gbarmatu kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, when he paid a private visit to the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, who recently celebrated his second coronation anniversary, said he was disturbed by what he saw in the creeks of the communities on his way to Oporoza.

Ojougboh, an APC governorship aspirant in the state, said: “I am aware of the efforts of Gbaraun II to bring peace to the area and his cooperation with the Federal Government. I want to assure you that everything is being done by the APC-led Federal Government to carry everybody along.”

A source told Vanguard that Ojougboh, who was received by the spokesman of the kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama and other chiefs, said that if the wealth of the state were properly managed, the people living in the riverine areas of the state would not be suffering.

The post Ojougboh laments environmental degradation in Delta riverine communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

