Okagbare's 200m record won't last, says Onyali - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Okagbare's 200m record won't last, says Onyali
Vanguard
Former African queen of the tracks, Mary Onyali-Omagbemi has urged her successor, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteghonor to improve on her current performances in the sprints, if she hopes to last long on the record books. Mary Onyali-Omagbemi. Okagbare …
Don't be comfortable at 22.04 seconds, Onyali advises Okagbare
