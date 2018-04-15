Okey Bakassi clocks 25 in comedy — Nigeria Today

Okey Bakassi clocks 25 in comedy
POPULAR comedian Okey Bakassi will be playing host to top comedians at his ‘Comedy Master Class’ at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on April 22, 2018. The comedy show which clocks 25 years will see top comedians and musicians thrill guests to an evening of live performances. According to Bakassi, whose real […]
The post Okey Bakassi clocks 25 in comedy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
