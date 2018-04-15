 Okey Bakassi clocks 25 in comedy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Okey Bakassi clocks 25 in comedy

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

POPULAR comedian Okey Bakassi will be playing host to top comedians at his ‘Comedy Master Class’ at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on April 22, 2018. The comedy show which clocks 25 years will see top comedians and musicians thrill guests to an evening of live performances. According to Bakassi, whose real […]

The post Okey Bakassi clocks 25 in comedy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.