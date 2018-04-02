Okoh faults PDP’s apology to Nigerians, says it lacks specifics   — Nigeria Today

Okoh faults PDP’s apology to Nigerians, says it lacks specifics

Primate of All (Nigeria), Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has faulted the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s apology to Nigerians.He spoke yesterday in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had tendered the apology over their wrongdoing while in power.But the primate enjoined the party members to search their hearts to identify the specific things that they did wrong.He stressed that the party should mention the particular areas of life where they took Nigerians for granted.

He said: “Their confession appeared to be general and one can’t put a finger on anything particular thing. If they believe truly that they had offended Nigerians, and are convinced about it, they should state things more specifically.

“For instance, they could have stated that they intended to do this or that, but were unable to do so due to a given reason. Therefore, please forgive us Nigerians and give us another trial.”

On the list of alleged looters released by the Federal Government, Okoh said the “Five people mentioned could not be the looters in the country. I think that corruption in the country is widespread, and stopping it would require an all encompassing approach.”

The cleric, who observed that Nigeria is running a generator economy, lamented that there is deadness in every facet of our national life.He urged the government to wake up to do something about the situation.

“The reason for Christ resurrection was to give life, as there is power in rebirth. Those in charge of light should give us light, those in charge of education, should provide quality education.

“Also, those serving in the church should do their best to provide adequate spiritual help to the people. We need to seek the help of God to get out of this situation,” he said.

