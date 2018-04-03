Okonjo-Iweala reportedly invited by EFCC over recovered $500m Abacha Loot — Nigeria Today

Okonjo-Iweala reportedly invited by EFCC over recovered $500m Abacha Loot

Former coordinating minister of the economy Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been invited over for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Nation reports. Her invitation is said to be over $250 million withdrawn from the recovered $500 million Abacha loot. $36 million was withdrawn in cash, the source said, and she will be asked to […]

The post Okonjo-Iweala reportedly invited by EFCC over recovered $500m Abacha Loot appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

