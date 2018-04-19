Okorocha Demands N3,000 ‘Development Levy’ From All Adults In Imo State — Nigeria Today

Okorocha Demands N3,000 ‘Development Levy’ From All Adults In Imo State

Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, has ordered all “leviable adults” in the state to pay N3,000 each as adult development levy. .

According to a statement by Louis Duru, the state commissioner for community government, culture and traditional affairs, the money is to be used for “autonomous community adult development”. .

Duru said the state had registered at least 2,ooo leviable adults in each autonomous community. He added that recognised autonomous communities in the state will serve as the collectors and they are to pay not less than N6 million each. .

Okorocha warned that the traditional rulers of defaulting communities will have their allowances or salaries suspended. .

“To facilitate the payment, the state government through the ministry of CGC, since September 2016, has provided community adult registers for all autonomous communities in the state where the communities will enlist the names of at least 2000 leviable adults”, the statement read.

Source – GossipMill

The post Okorocha Demands N3,000 ‘Development Levy’ From All Adults In Imo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

