 Okorocha fires over 1,215 workers — Nigeria Today
Okorocha fires over 1,215 workers

Posted on Apr 14, 2018

Imo State Government yesterday sacked and retired over 1,215 civil servants as part of its efforts to rejig the state workforce. The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Calistus Ekenze, who reportedly directed the Local Government Service Commission to carry out the order. It was gathered that those who were mostly affected were largely from […]

