Okorocha Orders Adults In Imo To Pay ₦3,000 Each As “Autonomous Community Adult Development Levy” — Nigeria Today

Okorocha Orders Adults In Imo To Pay ₦3,000 Each As “Autonomous Community Adult Development Levy”

The Governor Rochas Okorocha led government of Imo State has instructed traditional rulers in the state to tax at least 2,000 ‘leviable adults’ in their communities the sum of N3,000 as payment of Autonomous Community Adult Development levy.

This disclosure was made known in a letter shared on Twitter by Human rights activist Professor Chidi Odinkalu via his account (@ChidiOdinkalu) on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

It is understood that the letter was sent to traditional rulers in communities across the state, informing them of the new levy.

In the letter dated, April 3, 2018, the governor directed all recognised Autonomous Communities in Imo state to pay the Minimum Adult Development Levy of N6 million.

Imo State’s Rochas Okorocha is asking every “leviable adult” for N3k & each Autonomous Community, N6m. #Banditry pic.twitter.com/TM5WhCEZAU — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) April 19, 2018

It is also indicated in the letter that any traditional ruler who fails to achieve such a return into the government’s purse will have their salaries and allowances suspended while their communities will be merged with ‘sister communities’ that meet their targets.

The letter was signed by Hon Louis O. Duru, the state’s Commissioner of Community Government, Culture and Traditional Affairs.

The letter read, “His Excellency, Owelle (Dr.) Rochas Okorocha OON, Executive Governor of Imo State has at several meetings with the Royal fathers reiterated his administration’s resolve on the issue of payment of Autonomous Community Adult Development levy of N3,000 per adult. “To facilitate the payment, the State Government through the Ministry of CGC, since September 2016 had provided Community Adults Register for Autonomous Communities in the State where the Communities will enlist the names of at least 2,000 leviable adults. “Consequently, His Excellency, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha has directed that all recognised Autonomous Communities in Imo State should pay the Minimum Adult Development Levy of N6,000,000 (six million naira only) without further delay. “Any recognised Autonomous Community that fails to pay the development levy will be merged with sister Autonomous Community that had paid and the salaries/allowances of the traditional ruler of the erring community will be suspended.”

