Okorocha vows not to steal Imo state’s money — Nigeria Today

Okorocha vows not to steal Imo state’s money

Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has vowed not to steal money before he hands over to his successor on May 29, 2019. He stated this when the people of Ideato North, including their chiefs and leaders, came to pay him a solidarity visit on Sunday. Okorocha also said when he came to run for […]

Okorocha vows not to steal Imo state’s money

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

