Okowa calls for Collective efforts to achieve peace - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Okowa calls for Collective efforts to achieve peace - Vanguard
Okowa calls for Collective efforts to achieve peace – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called for collective efforts for peace to be achieved in Nigeria. The Governor made the call on Friday during the 50th birthday celebration of his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro in Warri. South-South
