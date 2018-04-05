Okowa flays attempts to divide Warri kingdom — Nigeria Today

Okowa flays attempts to divide Warri kingdom

•‘Deji of Akure lacks power to remove Asinigbo of Isinigbo’

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has cautioned against attempts to divide the Warri Kingdom.He said the state government recognises only the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli as the paramount ruler of the kingdom.



Okowa declared this yesterday at a visit to the palace of the Warri monarch.He cautioned the divisive attempts by some Itsekiri leaders, as he commissioned some projects in Warri North, and South local councils areas of the state.

The governor commended the people for their support for his administration, adding that the execution of projects in the state was made possible by the peaceful disposition of the residents.

Among the projects commissioned were the Iwere College Road, access road to Awaritse Industrial Park, Obite-Ugbo and Korobe roads in Warri North Local Council Area.

Also commissioned were projects in Alema Modern College, which is located at Abigborodo, the hometown of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.He equally inspected some projects in Uvwie Local Government Area. Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and the Warri monarch commended Okowa for the projects.

Meanwhile, monarchs in Akure North Local Council have urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to caution the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo.This followed their disagreement with a court ruling affirming his authority to remove the Asinigbo of Isinigbo, Oba Samuel Elewuju.

An Ondo State High Court had ruled that the Deji has authority to install minor chiefs and Olojas in Akure South and North local councils.But the monarchs, under the umbrella of Akure North Local Government Chieftaincy Committee, described the court verdict as strange and contrary to the 1984 Chiefs Law of Ondo State, as amended in 1991, and the Land Use Act.

According to them, the Deji lacks power to remove the Asinigbo of Isinigbo.They argued that the extant law limited any traditional ruler to only communities under his local government area.The monarchs vowed to challenge the verdict at the Appeal Court.

A statement by the Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbolu, Oba Idowu Faborode, who is their Chairman, and the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Joseph Oluwadare, on behalf of the Obas, Olus and Olojas, insisted that the Asinigbo remains the ruler of his community.But the Deji, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Adeyeye Michael, said the judgment would forge unity and peaceful coexistence among the traditional rulers in the two council areas.

Counsel to the monarchs, Femi Emodamori, said the ruling was strange to the state’s Chiefs Law.Justice W.A Akintoroye of the state High Court had last week ruled that the Deji has power, as the consenting and prescribed authority to install minor chiefs and olojas in his domains.

