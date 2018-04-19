Okowa performs ground-breaking for 400 MW Power Plant — Nigeria Today

Okowa performs ground-breaking for 400 MW Power Plant

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a 400MW combined cycle power plant, expressing joy that Delta State has become hub for investors in the gas sector.

The Governor who performed the ground-breaking ceremony at Ekrokpe/Ekrejegbe, Ughelli South local government area said, “we are glad as a state that we will be a hub for power generation because of the peaceful nature of our state and huge deposit of gas.”

“The Nigerian government has continued in her struggle to provide energy for development and for home services in our country but, we know we are faced with challenges and with the private sector becoming more interested in generating energy, there is great hope that the energy need of this country would be catered for in the nearest future,” he said.

Governor Okowa who expressed excitement for performing the ceremony noted that with the increase in the number of energy generating companies, it was important for the distribution companies to see that Nigerians are satisfied.

He urged the host communities to maintain their peaceful dispositions and urged then not to demand so much from the company while asking the company, Onose TBEA Energy Limited to meet with its social corporate responsibilities, and ensure that youths from the area are engaged in the construction work of the plant and are also, employed when the company commences its operations.

Chairman of Onose Tbea, General Alexander Ogomudia (rtd) had in an address, said, “without power we will be wasting our time in terms of development.”

He stated that though the company was commencing operations by generating 400 MW of electricity, the target is to contribute 2000 MW of electricity to the national grid while the Managing Director of the company, Mr Jim Elueni in an address to welcome dignitaries, said, “the Governor of Delta State, Senator Okowa, in appreciating the importance of this project to his state, has wasted no time in granting us all approvals that arrived at his desk in the pursuit of this laudable project.”

