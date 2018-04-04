 Okowa promises more projects in Warri LGs — Nigeria Today
Okowa promises more projects in Warri LGs

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon & Cletus Opukeme

WARRI—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi  Okowa of Delta State, yesterday commissioned several projects in Warri  North and Warri South Local Government Areas of the state, thanking the people of the councils for their support for his administration.

The governor who also paid a courtesy visit on the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty , Ogiame Ikenwoli reaffirmed that the monarch was the only king recognised  by his administration in his kingdom.

•Okowa

He assured that his administration will continue to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state, adding that more projects will be completed and commissioned soon.

Some of the projects commissioned in Warri North  were Iwere College Road, access road to Awaritse Industrial Park, Obite-Ugbo and Korobe Road in Warri North. Also commissioned in the area, was Alema Modern College at Abigborodo.

In Warri South , the projects commissioned were  Ugbuwangue/NPA bye-pass road, rehabilitated Okere/Ugborikoko road, Frank Omare Crescent and the Esiri street.

The governor inspected some of his administrations ongoing projects  in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

“I am glad that we are in Warri in continuation of our commissioning of projects. We are happy that the projects are impacting on the lives of the people, we will continue to do more to touch positively, the lives of our people.

“We are aware that development is not limited to physical infrastructure alone, that is why we are developing our youths, empowering our youths to be wealth creators,”  he said.

Meantime, in Obitugbo  Chairman of the  community,  Justice Akunoma and the immediate past chairman Mr. Lawrence Ukubenje, in their separate speeches eulogized the state governor for his human and infrastructural development of the area.

They  said the entire community  was happy  with  the Okowa administration for embarking on  projects in  the  community.

The post Okowa promises more projects in Warri LGs appeared first on Vanguard News.

