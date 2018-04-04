Okowa promises more projects in Warri LGs — Nigeria Today

Okowa promises more projects in Warri LGs

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon & Cletus Opukeme

WARRI—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday commissioned several projects in Warri North and Warri South Local Government Areas of the state, thanking the people of the councils for their support for his administration.

The governor who also paid a courtesy visit on the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty , Ogiame Ikenwoli reaffirmed that the monarch was the only king recognised by his administration in his kingdom.

He assured that his administration will continue to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the state, adding that more projects will be completed and commissioned soon.

Some of the projects commissioned in Warri North were Iwere College Road, access road to Awaritse Industrial Park, Obite-Ugbo and Korobe Road in Warri North. Also commissioned in the area, was Alema Modern College at Abigborodo.

In Warri South , the projects commissioned were Ugbuwangue/NPA bye-pass road, rehabilitated Okere/Ugborikoko road, Frank Omare Crescent and the Esiri street.

The governor inspected some of his administrations ongoing projects in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

“I am glad that we are in Warri in continuation of our commissioning of projects. We are happy that the projects are impacting on the lives of the people, we will continue to do more to touch positively, the lives of our people.

“We are aware that development is not limited to physical infrastructure alone, that is why we are developing our youths, empowering our youths to be wealth creators,” he said.

Meantime, in Obitugbo Chairman of the community, Justice Akunoma and the immediate past chairman Mr. Lawrence Ukubenje, in their separate speeches eulogized the state governor for his human and infrastructural development of the area.

They said the entire community was happy with the Okowa administration for embarking on projects in the community.

Okowa promises more projects in Warri LGs

