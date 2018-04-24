 Okpekpe Road Race Appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Okpekpe Road Race Appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


P.M. News

Okpekpe Road Race Appoints Ecobank Mobile App as Official Bank Service Platform
P.M. News
Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organiser of the acclaimed Okpekpe International Road Race, has named Ecobank Mobile App as the official Banking Service platform for the 2018 edition of the race slated for Saturday May 12 in Okpekpe, Edo State. Mike
Access Bank, Development Bank Join Okpekpe Race TrainWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.