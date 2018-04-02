 Okupe: Mantu Is A Hero… Every Election In This Nation Was Rigged — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Okupe: Mantu Is A Hero… Every Election In This Nation Was Rigged

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, says all elections in the history of Nigeria have been rigged, with all political parties allegedly involved in the act. Okupe said this in reaction to the confession of Ibrahim Mantu, a former deputy senate president, that he helped the Peoples Democratic Party […]

The post Okupe: Mantu Is A Hero… Every Election In This Nation Was Rigged appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.