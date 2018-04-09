Olamide buries his mother in Ikoyi cemetery (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Olamide buries his mother in Ikoyi cemetery (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has finally laid his mother to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery last week.

According to reports, pressmen were absent from the occasion which was held private as only family members and invited friends were present.

The cause of her death is still known, but it is reported that she died on the birthday of Olamide’s son, Maximilliano.

The rapper had taken to social media to celebrate Maximilliano on his birthday where he wrote on his Instagram page,

“Happy birthday, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, more life young King, from Dad, your best pal.”

About 4 hours later, Olamide took to the same Instagram page to mourn the loss of his mother by displaying a black background with the caption:

‘Orisa bi iya o si’, meaning “There’s no goddess like a mother.”

See photos below:

