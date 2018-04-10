Olamide Buries Late Mother At Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos (See Photos) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

Olamide Buries Late Mother At Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos (See Photos) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Olamide Buries Late Mother At Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos (See Photos)
360Nobs.com
YBNL Boss, Olamide who lost his mother few weeks ago has finally laid her to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery last week. According to reports, journalists were absent at the occasion which had his family members and invited friends. Meanwhile, the cause of …
Olamide mourns, buries late mum[Pictures]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!