Olamide may wed his baby mama before the end of this month - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Olamide may wed his baby mama before the end of this month – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Olamide may wed his baby mama before the end of this month
Information Nigeria
A new claim by TS Weekend, states that there is a big plan on ground for the wedding which is very much likely to hold in this month of April. Aisha Suleiman. The source shares,. “Remember that he recently proposed to his baby mama and the only love of …
Olamide shares throwback photo with his wife-to-be
Rapper Olamide's Wedding Date Set And It's Closer Than Anyone Thinks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!