Olamide – Owo Shayo — Nigeria Today

Olamide – Owo Shayo

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

YBNL serial hit maker “Olamide” returns to the top of his game with new tune “Owo Shayo” which arrives few days after the release of his collaborative effort with Phyno. The song was produced by the regular suspect “Pheelz”. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

