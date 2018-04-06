 Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Financially Compensated - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Financially Compensated – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Financially Compensated
Complete Sports Nigeria
The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) tribunal has found second division club Fortuna Sittard guilty of 'black money payment' and has ruled that they must pay their suspended Nigerian coach Sunday Oilseh part of his salary as compensation
Sunday Oliseh, Fortuna Sittard disagree over court rulingSCORE NIGERIA (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.