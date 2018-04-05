 Oloruntimehin: Organisations Must Mitigate Ransomware Attacks - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oloruntimehin: Organisations Must Mitigate Ransomware Attacks – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Oloruntimehin: Organisations Must Mitigate Ransomware Attacks
THISDAY Newspapers
Cisco Country General Manager, Mr. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, spoke with Emma Okonji about ransomware and malware attacks, their effect on businesses, the solutions and how best to guard against future attacks. Excerpts: Cisco recently released its 2018

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.