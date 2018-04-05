Oloruntimehin: Organisations Must Mitigate Ransomware Attacks - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Oloruntimehin: Organisations Must Mitigate Ransomware Attacks – THISDAY Newspapers
Oloruntimehin: Organisations Must Mitigate Ransomware Attacks
Cisco Country General Manager, Mr. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, spoke with Emma Okonji about ransomware and malware attacks, their effect on businesses, the solutions and how best to guard against future attacks. Excerpts: Cisco recently released its 2018 …
