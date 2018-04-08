Oluwo’s Excessive Joke — Nigeria Today

Oluwo’s Excessive Joke

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, last week, cracked an expensive joke, when he said he would love to be addressed as an Emir by the Muslim community. The monarch of the largely Moslem town in Osun State, who has always hopped from one controversy to the other in recent time, immediately came under stringent attacks especially that such allusion was deemed disrespectful to the Yoruba culture and tradition.

Smart, he quickly came out to say he was misunderstood and denied ever saying he would rather he was an emir. The Oba, who went further to affirm his love for the Yoruba tradition and his position, also enjoined some media practitioners to avoid causing crisis by quoting people out of context.

At least, he has cleared the air of the misunderstanding that could have snowballed into a serious crisis for him. More importantly, it would have been expected that the Oluwo at his level would know when to draw the lines of jokes in certain matters. Such a disposition undermines his personality and position, and hopefully, he would be more circumspect next time.

The post Oluwo’s Excessive Joke appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

