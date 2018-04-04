Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis Fines First Team Players £400,000 And Sends Them On Holiday — Nigeria Today

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis Fines First Team Players £400,000 And Sends Them On Holiday

Olympiacos president, Evangelos Marinakis, has taken an extraordinary step of sending his first-team players on holiday early and will finish the league season using youth players.

Evangelos Marinakis also fined the senior players to the tune of 400,000 euros.

“You only think in the beautiful houses you live in and cars, you don’t care about the team,” AFP quote Marinakis as saying as he revealed the decision to the team.

“The youth team players love Olympiacos and their fans much more than you.

“I spend millions for you to have everything, I’ve fired three coaches for you and in the end it seems you are to blame.

“I will build Olympiacos from scratch, the fans and I have had enough.”

Marinakis said half the fine was for last weekend’s draw against Levadiakos with the remaining £175,000 punishment for a recent 1-1 draw against rivals Panathinaikos.

Olympiacos are currently third in the league, six points behind leaders AEK Athens, having won nine of the last ten league titles.

