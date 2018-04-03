 Olympiakos players fined, sent on holiday following poor results - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Olympiakos players fined, sent on holiday following poor results
Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has fined his players €400,000 and ordered some of them to go on holiday until the end of the season after a draw left the defending Greek Superleague champions third in the table. Marinakis, who also owns

