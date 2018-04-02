 Omeruo delighted with club's return to winning ways - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today
Omeruo delighted with club’s return to winning ways – Fcnaija

Posted on Apr 2, 2018


Fcnaija

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed delight at helping his Turkish club, Kasimpasa return to winning ways after beating ten-man Goztepe 2-0 on Sunday. Kasimpasa had failed to win their last four games prior to their win away from home

