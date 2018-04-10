 OMG!! Akosua Sika Threesome Sex Video Leaked Online By Her Ex- Boyfriend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OMG!! Akosua Sika Threesome Sex Video Leaked Online By Her Ex- Boyfriend

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Akosua Sika the social media slay queen is back in the news once again. This time, for allegedly being part of a sex tape. The tape, which has gone viral on social media platform WhatsApp, shows the girl alleged to be Akosua in a sensual romp with two partners. The super erotic video has been […]

The post OMG!! Akosua Sika Threesome Sex Video Leaked Online By Her Ex- Boyfriend appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.