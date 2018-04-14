 OMG!! Nollywood Actress Strips Half Naked As She Gets Her Boobs & Nipples Painted Onset (Photo +18) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OMG!! Nollywood Actress Strips Half Naked As She Gets Her Boobs & Nipples Painted Onset (Photo +18)

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This gorgeous actress was captured on set of a village movie semi nude braless getting her nipples painted. She’s even smiling The man besides her is enjoying his look, see african magic logo on the shirt of the man to tell you its real. See Untouched Image HERE

The post OMG!! Nollywood Actress Strips Half Naked As She Gets Her Boobs & Nipples Painted Onset (Photo +18) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.