 OMG! Peter Ndambiri, Kenyan Deputy Governor Caught Sleeping With Another Man’s Wife (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OMG! Peter Ndambiri, Kenyan Deputy Governor Caught Sleeping With Another Man’s Wife (Photos)

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Deputy governor in Kirinyaga, Kenya identified as “Peter Ndambiri” has become the subject of mass criticism from Kenyans after a video of him in a compromising situation emerged. The deputy governor, on Tuesday, April 24, received a heavy dress down from Kenyans for allegedly sleeping with a married woman. The deputy governor maintains that […]

The post OMG! Peter Ndambiri, Kenyan Deputy Governor Caught Sleeping With Another Man’s Wife (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.